California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.08 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,546,000 after acquiring an additional 835,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 519,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 354,297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after purchasing an additional 296,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $53.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.75.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

