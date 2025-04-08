California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Qifu Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

