California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $79,094,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Summit Materials by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,955 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,501,000 after purchasing an additional 822,222 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,078,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SUM

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.