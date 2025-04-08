California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Alkermes worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. Analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

