California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Columbia Banking System worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 22,244.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 56.69%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

