California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of INSP opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.