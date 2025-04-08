California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Air Lease worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Air Lease by 5,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 1,506.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Air Lease by 679.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.6 %

AL opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

