California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $74,953.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $431,443.22. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.49%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

