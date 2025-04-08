California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 50,589 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOMB opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. Hovde Group cut their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

