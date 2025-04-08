California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,909 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 560.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

