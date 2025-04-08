California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 83,988 Everus (NYSE:ECG)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Insider Activity

In other Everus news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Stock Performance

Shares of ECG opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Everus has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

