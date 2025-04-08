California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,167,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,296,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after acquiring an additional 653,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,463,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 633,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 208,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $60.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,156.50. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

