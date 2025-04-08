California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 31.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.02.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

