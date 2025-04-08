California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,128,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,638,000 after acquiring an additional 120,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,345,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,706,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $60,984,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,129,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after buying an additional 437,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. The trade was a 4.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE SON opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.