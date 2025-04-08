California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLAB opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.49. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

