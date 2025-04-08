California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Terreno Realty worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $225,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.