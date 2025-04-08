California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,285. The trade was a 16.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

