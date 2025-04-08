California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,105 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.