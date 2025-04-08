California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,491 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Celsius worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,928,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $75,535,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $72,579,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Celsius Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

