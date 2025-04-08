California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,735 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,735 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,114,929.96. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,700. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $121.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.