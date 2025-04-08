California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,612 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $1,636,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,186,134.30. This represents a 16.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $84,908.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,606.92. This trade represents a 6.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,710 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

