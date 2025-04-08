California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 27,429 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,429 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

