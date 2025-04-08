California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,036 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,190.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Glj Research decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

CLF stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

