California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,886 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Olin by 8,678.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 61,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 37.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,278,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.50. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Olin

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.