California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,151 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Macy’s worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $59,887.64. This represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

