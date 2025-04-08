California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,367 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $54,571,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $17,903,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in WD-40 by 309.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WD-40 by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,537,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $211.03 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.92 and a 200 day moving average of $251.49. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.