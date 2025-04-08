California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 39,461 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 39,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lyft by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Lyft Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

