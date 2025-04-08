California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,401 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of AutoNation worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.86.

AutoNation stock opened at $157.77 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $198.50. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day moving average is $173.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

