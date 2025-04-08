California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 48,263 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,372.26. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,425,881.75. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,628. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

