California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 54,178 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,178 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,802,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,142,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,879,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,092,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 714,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

