California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 668 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $28,509,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,635,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,776,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,205 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Down 4.9 %

IBP stock opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.93 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average of $200.23.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.