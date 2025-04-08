California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,147 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Maximus by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Trading Down 1.9 %

Maximus stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.68. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

