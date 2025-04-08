California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,193 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of FormFactor worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,575,000 after buying an additional 484,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after buying an additional 73,982 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,312,000 after buying an additional 406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after buying an additional 409,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

