California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,815 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,758,000 after buying an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,603,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $80.58 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

