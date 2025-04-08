California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,622 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,700,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,300,000 after purchasing an additional 435,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

