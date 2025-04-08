California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Exponent worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,061.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 85,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 78,401 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.83 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.