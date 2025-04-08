Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Canada Carbon Company Profile
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Carbon
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.