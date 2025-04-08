Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 186.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,107,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,176 shares in the company, valued at $632,688. This trade represents a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. This trade represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $466.36 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $544.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

