Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 13.6% – Still a Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). 9,372,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Price Performance
Insider Activity at Ceres Power
In related news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ceres Power
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.