Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 13.6% – Still a Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). 9,372,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Price Performance

Insider Activity at Ceres Power

The stock has a market capitalization of £110.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.90.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.