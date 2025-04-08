Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 13.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). 9,372,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Ceres Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Ceres Power

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Featured Articles

