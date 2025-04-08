Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $285,209.20 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,901.60. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Sumit Singh sold 57,432 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $2,176,672.80.

On Thursday, January 30th, Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $371,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Sumit Singh sold 13,472 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $505,873.60.

On Friday, January 17th, Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $150,080.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,302,701.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $2,377,094.94.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 4,577.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,789,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Chewy by 6,336.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 1,584,149 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

