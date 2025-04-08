CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 74,870 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) by 48,303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,870 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 57.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 718,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 277.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 585,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 320.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 97,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

In other Wheels Up Experience news, CEO of Air Partner Mark Briffa sold 28,717 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,440.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,429.26. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

NYSE:UP opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.82 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 39.97% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

