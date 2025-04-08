CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Czech National Bank grew its stake in PG&E by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after acquiring an additional 148,860 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

