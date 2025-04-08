CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $26.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

