CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 119.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 132,047 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

SYF stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.