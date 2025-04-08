CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 20,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMDE stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

