CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 6,512 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPAY. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $503.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.64. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPAY. Barclays reduced their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

