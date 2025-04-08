CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 972,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $104,774,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.