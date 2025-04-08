CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,100,000 after purchasing an additional 366,293 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,422,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,830,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CRI

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.