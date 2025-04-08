CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in H&R Block by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,796,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.